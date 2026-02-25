Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 7,573 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $303.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.91 and its 200-day moving average is $292.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $305.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

