Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,053 shares, an increase of 1,809.9% from the January 29th total of 474 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - May alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CPSM opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (CPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.