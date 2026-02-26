Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Reduced by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of SouthState Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

