PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,046.60. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,350 shares of company stock worth $8,327,906. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.75. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

