Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 739,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.98% of Columbia Sportswear worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $449,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,943 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

COLM stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

