Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,105 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

