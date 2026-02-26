JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,871 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $143.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.11 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

