JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 270,685 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $56,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,106,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,327,000 after buying an additional 461,305 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,606,000 after buying an additional 677,443 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,852,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,912,000 after buying an additional 289,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,977,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.