JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 142,452 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.81% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $56,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,580. The trade was a 86.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,302 shares of company stock worth $2,924,128 over the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 9th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

