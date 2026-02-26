nVent Electric PLC $NVT Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of nVent Electric worth $56,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $122.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.