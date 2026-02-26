Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE: U) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/21/2026 – Unity Software was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Unity Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Unity Software was upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Unity Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..
- 1/21/2026 – Unity Software had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – Unity Software was upgraded by Freedom Capital to “strong-buy”.
- 1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares in the company, valued at $270,000,547.72. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $720,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 394,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,727,894.79. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,742 shares of company stock worth $55,311,491. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.
The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Software
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.