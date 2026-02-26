Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE: U) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2026 – Unity Software was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Unity Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Unity Software was upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Unity Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

1/21/2026 – Unity Software had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Unity Software was upgraded by Freedom Capital to “strong-buy”.

1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Unity Software had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares in the company, valued at $270,000,547.72. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $720,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 394,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,727,894.79. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,742 shares of company stock worth $55,311,491. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

