Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently:
- 2/13/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “moderate buy” to “hold”.
- 2/6/2026 – Webster Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by UBS Group AG from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from $77.00.
- 2/5/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was given a new $75.00 price target by Barclays PLC.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “moderate buy” to “hold”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was given a new $75.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Santander to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by TD Cowen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Stephens from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Webster Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 12/30/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
- 12/29/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.
In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.
