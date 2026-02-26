Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently:

2/13/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “moderate buy” to “hold”.

2/6/2026 – Webster Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by UBS Group AG from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from $77.00.

2/5/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was given a new $75.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “moderate buy” to “hold”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was given a new $75.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Santander to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by TD Cowen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Stephens from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Webster Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

12/30/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

12/29/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

