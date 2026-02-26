JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Entegris worth $56,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $211,786,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $132,741,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,859,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,995,000 after buying an additional 823,015 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after buying an additional 771,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Entegris by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after acquiring an additional 770,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,350. This represents a 25.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,135.42. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,814 shares of company stock worth $19,068,668. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

