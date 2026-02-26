JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Hasbro worth $56,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,634,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,505,000 after purchasing an additional 346,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,831,000 after buying an additional 1,105,004 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,384. This trade represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,535,763. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

