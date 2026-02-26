Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 783,345 shares, an increase of 2,141.3% from the January 29th total of 34,951 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,356,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,356,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $554.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc is a leading global distributor and direct-to-consumer retailer of premium cannabis consumption accessories and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio spans hardware such as vaporizers, glassware, rolling papers, storage solutions, and concentrate tools, alongside branded and proprietary offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and retail partners in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

Through a multi-channel platform, Greenlane serves a diverse customer base that includes smoke shops, dispensaries, specialty retailers and e-commerce operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.