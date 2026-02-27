Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.5571.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Alight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

Alight Stock Up 12.4%

NYSE ALIT opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $472.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alight has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.30 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Verma acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,022,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,619.91. This represents a 10.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,777,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 11,534,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alight by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,909,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after buying an additional 10,334,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13,050.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,964,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter worth $32,050,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rohit Verma purchased 100,000 shares (≈$77k at ~$0.77), a meaningful insider buy that signals management confidence and likely helped lift the stock. Rohit Verma Buys 100,000 Shares

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

