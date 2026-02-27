Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.69. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 3,029,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,489 shares during the period. LM Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LM Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 830,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 631,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

