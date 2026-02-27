Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $362.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,037,019.52. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,713 shares of company stock valued at $19,301,707 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 104.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.