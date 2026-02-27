Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DALXF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

About Spartan Delta

DALXF stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Spartan Delta Corp., trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol DALXF, is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of resource-stage properties targeting battery and critical metals, including nickel, copper, cobalt and gold. Spartan Delta seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for metals that support renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced technologies.

Spartan Delta’s portfolio comprises early and advanced-stage projects in Canada, with a concentration in Ontario and Quebec.

