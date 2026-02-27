Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGFHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher’s business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group’s retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

