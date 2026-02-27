Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTHGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. iA Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTH

Priority Technology Stock Down 3.1%

PRTH opened at $5.55 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Priority Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.