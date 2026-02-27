DNB Asset Management AS Has $348.15 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540,718 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $348,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

