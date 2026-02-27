DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen hit an all-time intraday high, reflecting strong investor demand and momentum that likely supported upward price pressure earlier in the session.

Amgen is featured in dividend-stock roundup articles, which can attract long-term income-focused buyers and support demand for shares given its yield and payout profile.

Commentary pieces note Amgen has outpaced the Dow over the past year, providing a positive performance backdrop — but analysts remain cautious, suggesting upside may be tempered by valuation and execution risks.

Legislative risk: S.3847 (Stop Corporate Inversions Act of 2026) was flagged as potentially relevant to multinationals including AMGN; the bill would tighten rules around inversion tax treatment — a longer-term policy item to monitor but not an immediate earnings driver.

Reported spikes in short interest appear in the feed but show zero shares/NaN in the figures — this looks like a data or reporting error rather than a meaningful change in positioning; still worth checking official exchange short-interest releases for confirmation.

A small institutional holder (Bradley Foster & Sargent) trimmed its position (~1,336 shares), a minor selling signal that may slightly contribute to sell-side flow but is not materially large versus Amgen's market cap and average volume.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $379.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

