Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,696 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 120,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,816,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

