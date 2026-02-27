Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 532 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,740.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,052.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,165.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,654.24 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 6.91%.MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong top‑line and segment growth — Q4 revenue rose ~44–45%, GMV and fintech (Mercado Pago) surged, and user additions accelerated; company cites AI investments as a revenue/efficiency driver. Article Title

Very strong top‑line and segment growth — Q4 revenue rose ~44–45%, GMV and fintech (Mercado Pago) surged, and user additions accelerated; company cites AI investments as a revenue/efficiency driver. Positive Sentiment: Market/institutional view: some analysts and institutional holders see the pullback as a buying opportunity — institutional ownership is high and a number of firms retained Buy/Outperform ratings after the print. Article Title

Market/institutional view: some analysts and institutional holders see the pullback as a buying opportunity — institutional ownership is high and a number of firms retained Buy/Outperform ratings after the print. Positive Sentiment: Recent inflows/new positions: at least one asset manager (SQUADRA) initiated/added a material stake, signaling active investor interest on weakness. Article Title

Recent inflows/new positions: at least one asset manager (SQUADRA) initiated/added a material stake, signaling active investor interest on weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions: several firms cut price targets (examples: Barclays, Cantor, Wedbush, BTIG) but generally kept positive ratings — view is that cuts reflect near‑term margin pressure rather than a change to the long‑term thesis. Article Title

Analyst reactions: several firms cut price targets (examples: Barclays, Cantor, Wedbush, BTIG) but generally kept positive ratings — view is that cuts reflect near‑term margin pressure rather than a change to the long‑term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership/strategy update: management is accelerating investments in AI, logistics and credit to capture penetration in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina — a strategic choice that supports long‑term TAM but clouds near‑term profitability. Article Title

Leadership/strategy update: management is accelerating investments in AI, logistics and credit to capture penetration in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina — a strategic choice that supports long‑term TAM but clouds near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin compression: Q4 EPS (~$11.03) missed consensus, driven by higher spending (lowered free‑shipping thresholds, logistics and credit growth) — investors punished the miss and the uncertainty about when margins will recover. Article Title

EPS miss and margin compression: Q4 EPS (~$11.03) missed consensus, driven by higher spending (lowered free‑shipping thresholds, logistics and credit growth) — investors punished the miss and the uncertainty about when margins will recover. Negative Sentiment: Aftermath: the mixed print triggered sharp intraday selling and some analysts trimmed near‑term estimates; margin risk is the principal downside catalyst while revenue growth is intact. Article Title

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.