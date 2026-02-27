Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 325,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,014,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS and revenue topped estimates, comps grew and margins improved, supporting near-term fundamentals. TJX Q4 tops expectations as profit and sales climb
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns increased: TJX raised its dividend by ~13% and authorized a $2.50–$2.75B buyback — both support EPS per-share metrics and investor returns. TJX Reports Q4 Results; Increases Dividend and Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst response is supportive: multiple firms boosted price targets and reiterated overweight/outperform calls after the quarter, providing upward pressure on the stock. We’re boosting our price target on retail stock TJX after another knockout quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market write-ups and earnings transcripts emphasize operational strength (MarMaxx, international growth) and inventory/margin discipline — useful context but not immediate catalysts. TJX Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed some investors — FY27 and early‑FY27 EPS guidance came in below consensus (Q1 guidance notably below Street estimates), signaling management expects slower growth as consumers pull back. TJX Cos forecasts muted annual sales and profit as consumers pull back spending
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was mixed: despite the beat and buybacks, some coverage flagged the weak guidance and caution on consumer spending — a driver of intraday volatility and short-term profit-taking. Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.
TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.
The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.
