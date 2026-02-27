Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 325,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,014,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.