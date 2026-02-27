Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,891 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.57.

Alphabet News Roundup

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $307.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.89 and a 200 day moving average of $281.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

