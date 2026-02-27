Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.8571.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3,228.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 258,402 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 507.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 443,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

