Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.8571.
MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.
Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.
Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
