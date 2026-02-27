Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 509,456 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,968,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 357.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HON opened at $240.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $246.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

