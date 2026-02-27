Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 9,003 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3%

BMY stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

