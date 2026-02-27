Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.18.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $394.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

