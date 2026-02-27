Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Topaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

TSE TPZ opened at C$31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.16%.

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating (≈9.3% upside vs referenced C$31.10). BayStreet Article

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating (≈9.3% upside vs referenced C$31.10). Positive Sentiment: Desjardins bumped its target to C$32.50 and maintained a “buy” rating (≈4.5% upside vs C$31.10). BayStreet Article

Desjardins bumped its target to C$32.50 and maintained a “buy” rating (≈4.5% upside vs C$31.10). Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$35.00 and kept a “buy” call (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$35.00 and kept a “buy” call (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: TD Securities increased its target to C$33.00 with a “buy” rating (≈8.1% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article

TD Securities increased its target to C$33.00 with a “buy” rating (≈8.1% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$33.50 and issued an “outperform” (≈9.7% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article TickerReport

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$33.50 and issued an “outperform” (≈9.7% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$35.00 and kept an “outperform” rating (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article

Raymond James raised its target to C$35.00 and kept an “outperform” rating (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark increased its target to C$33.00 and rates TPZ a “moderate buy” (≈6.3% upside vs C$31.05). BayStreet Article Zacks

ATB Cormark increased its target to C$33.00 and rates TPZ a “moderate buy” (≈6.3% upside vs C$31.05). Positive Sentiment: Market coverage pieces note an evolving narrative and updated valuation assumptions that support higher targets and helped push TPZ to a new 1‑year high. Yahoo Finance AmericanBankingNews

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company’s Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company’s Processing Revenue and Other Income.

