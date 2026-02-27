Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,091,735 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28,859.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,735 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 3.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Amphenol worth $135,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 66.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Shares of APH stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

