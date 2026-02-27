Close Asset Management Ltd Has $43.54 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,053.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $925.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

