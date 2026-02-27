Close Asset Management Ltd Has $9.31 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,915,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,393,000 after buying an additional 1,080,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

