Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $41.66 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $286.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.