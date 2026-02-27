Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $41.66 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Board-approved quarterly dividend of $2.21 per share (3.1% yield), ex-dividend March 9 — supports income investors and can stabilize the share base. UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into defensive healthcare is benefiting names like UNH as investors trim cyclical tech and staples exposure — a tailwind for shares. Time for Investors to Get Defensive. Sell Staples and Buy Healthcare.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue UNH’s scale and diversified model give it more upside vs. peers (e.g., Humana) as managed-care margins are tested — a relative-strength story that can attract money into UNH. UnitedHealth vs. Humana: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note UNH is slightly lower since the last earnings report and are parsing forward EPS/assumptions — watch revisions rather than headlines for near-term impact. UnitedHealth (UNH) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary that UNH has underperformed the Dow over the past year is drawing cautious analyst views — signals attention but no immediate directional catalyst. Is UnitedHealth Stock Underperforming the Dow?
- Negative Sentiment: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund disclosed it exited UNH citing lowered guidance — a vote of concern from an institutional holder and potential selling pressure. Aristotle Growth Equity Fund Exited UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Due to Lowered Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Major selloff context: UNH plunged ~23% in under a month after weak FY guidance plus a proposed near-flat 2027 reimbursement update — a regulatory shock that materially increases earnings uncertainty. Is The Bottom In For UNH Stock After Its Dramatic 23% Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s core margins have been squeezed by surging medical costs; management is flagging repricing and utilization levers for 2026 but execution risk remains. UnitedHealthcare Under Pressure: Can UNH’s Core Business Rebound?
Shares of UNH stock opened at $286.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
