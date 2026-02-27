Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 111,563 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111,563 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.