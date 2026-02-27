Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 55,659 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $73,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Intuit by 575.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beats — Intuit reported fiscal Q2 results that beat consensus on both EPS and revenue, showing solid revenue growth and margin expansion. Zacks: Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong FY EPS guidance — Intuit raised FY2026 EPS guidance (22.98–23.18), above consensus, signaling confidence in longer‑term earnings power even as revenue guidance was roughly in line. Company Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Anthropic partnership — Intuit announced a multi‑year deal with Anthropic to bring customizable AI agents into its platform, reinforcing its product roadmap for AI-enabled offerings and helping allay fears that AI will commoditize its core businesses. The Information: Intuit Partners With Anthropic
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative and analyst views — Thought pieces argue Intuit sits among AI‑resilient software winners, but analysts remain mixed; some price‑target cuts and cautious reports leave near‑term sentiment fragile. MarketBeat: AI Separating Winners From Losers
- Negative Sentiment: Softer Q3 outlook and higher tax‑season marketing spend — Management warned of increased marketing costs during peak tax season and issued a Q3 guide that disappointed some investors, which was the main catalyst for the post‑earnings pullback. Proactive Investors: Soft Guidance Disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest and analyst pressure — Short interest rose meaningfully in February and several outlets published more pessimistic forecasts or lowered targets, adding selling pressure and raising the potential for continued volatility. American Banking News: Pessimistic Forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns — The board approved a cash dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and supporting shareholder returns amid the shakeout. TipRanks: Board Declares Cash Dividend
Intuit stock opened at $394.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.35 and its 200-day moving average is $620.12.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
