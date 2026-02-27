Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $43,738,207.36 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

