Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $43,738,207.36 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3%
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded PLTR from Neutral to Buy and set a $180 price target (~32% upside from recent levels), giving institutional buyers a catalyst for fresh demand. Palantir upgraded by UBS after recent sell-off
- Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and contract wins (Rackspace implementation tie, reported DHS/DoD support, GE Aerospace work) strengthen Palantir’s revenue pipeline and AIP/Foundry enterprise rollout story. These are tangible demand drivers for recurring revenue. Why Are Palantir Shares Trading Higher On Wednesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO comments and broader AI-positive headlines buoy sentiment for AI platform vendors like Palantir, supporting momentum among tech investors. Palantir Stock Investors Just Got Spectacular News from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative and deep-dive pieces (Zacks, InvestorPlace) reiterate Palantir’s strength in commercial AI and AIP adoption but underline that much depends on converting pilots to multi‑year deals — supportive long term, mixed short term. Palantir vs. Zeta
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst debate on whether PLTR’s premium multiple is justified keeps trading choppy: strong growth supports bulls, but valuation leaves little room for execution misses. Can Palantir (PLTR) Justify a Premium Price
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling (CEO Alex Karp, other executives) and recent clustered Form 4 filings are a clear negative for sentiment — heavy insider exits amplify fear and can pressure the stock, especially after a recent pullback. Monster insider trading alert for Palantir stock
- Negative Sentiment: Governance and legal scrutiny (headquarters move to Miami, jet reimbursement questions, lawsuits in Europe) add risk premium and could deter some institutional holders. Palantir Move To Miami Tests Governance Concerns And Growth Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent skeptics (Michael Burry, short‑sell commentary) and stories emphasizing a 30%+ pullback highlight valuation risk — at high P/E and elevated beta, PLTR is vulnerable to profit‑taking if AI enthusiasm cools. Michael Burry Says Palantir Is Worth $46
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
