Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $22,465,494.88 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a PE ratio of 215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded PLTR from Neutral to Buy and set a $180 price target (~32% upside from recent levels), giving institutional buyers a catalyst for fresh demand. Palantir upgraded by UBS after recent sell-off
- Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and contract wins (Rackspace implementation tie, reported DHS/DoD support, GE Aerospace work) strengthen Palantir’s revenue pipeline and AIP/Foundry enterprise rollout story. These are tangible demand drivers for recurring revenue. Why Are Palantir Shares Trading Higher On Wednesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO comments and broader AI-positive headlines buoy sentiment for AI platform vendors like Palantir, supporting momentum among tech investors. Palantir Stock Investors Just Got Spectacular News from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative and deep-dive pieces (Zacks, InvestorPlace) reiterate Palantir’s strength in commercial AI and AIP adoption but underline that much depends on converting pilots to multi‑year deals — supportive long term, mixed short term. Palantir vs. Zeta
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst debate on whether PLTR’s premium multiple is justified keeps trading choppy: strong growth supports bulls, but valuation leaves little room for execution misses. Can Palantir (PLTR) Justify a Premium Price
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling (CEO Alex Karp, other executives) and recent clustered Form 4 filings are a clear negative for sentiment — heavy insider exits amplify fear and can pressure the stock, especially after a recent pullback. Monster insider trading alert for Palantir stock
- Negative Sentiment: Governance and legal scrutiny (headquarters move to Miami, jet reimbursement questions, lawsuits in Europe) add risk premium and could deter some institutional holders. Palantir Move To Miami Tests Governance Concerns And Growth Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent skeptics (Michael Burry, short‑sell commentary) and stories emphasizing a 30%+ pullback highlight valuation risk — at high P/E and elevated beta, PLTR is vulnerable to profit‑taking if AI enthusiasm cools. Michael Burry Says Palantir Is Worth $46
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
