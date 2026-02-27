DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 17,046 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $78,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after acquiring an additional 724,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,122,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded IBM from “Sell” to “Neutral,” helping spark buyer interest and supporting a short-term rebound. Read More.

UBS upgraded IBM from “Sell” to “Neutral,” helping spark buyer interest and supporting a short-term rebound. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM won a Department of War contract (ceiling ~$112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels, a concrete services win that supports revenue visibility in its consulting/systems business. Read More.

IBM won a Department of War contract (ceiling ~$112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels, a concrete services win that supports revenue visibility in its consulting/systems business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company directors made small open-market purchases (including Michael Miebach and Michelle Howard), a signal of insider confidence that can bolster investor sentiment after volatility. Read More.

Company directors made small open-market purchases (including Michael Miebach and Michelle Howard), a signal of insider confidence that can bolster investor sentiment after volatility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst notes and deep-dive pieces argue the recent selloff was overdone given strong Q4 results, record free cash flow and strategic AI/cloud assets — supporting a recovery narrative. Read More.

Several analyst notes and deep-dive pieces argue the recent selloff was overdone given strong Q4 results, record free cash flow and strategic AI/cloud assets — supporting a recovery narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and set an “equal weight” rating, which moderates expectations and keeps upside capped near current levels. Read More.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and set an “equal weight” rating, which moderates expectations and keeps upside capped near current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: IBM published its 2026 X‑Force Threat Intelligence Index (ransomware surge and AI-accelerated attacks), which underlines both growing cybersecurity demand (opportunity) and rising threat landscape (risk). Read More.

IBM published its 2026 X‑Force Threat Intelligence Index (ransomware surge and AI-accelerated attacks), which underlines both growing cybersecurity demand (opportunity) and rising threat landscape (risk). Read More. Negative Sentiment: The principal near-term downside remains AI-startup disruption fears after Anthropic’s Claude Code claim (automation of COBOL modernization) triggered a sharp selloff; the market is still weighing how quickly enterprise modernization demand could change. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.