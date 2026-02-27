Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $65,956,884.50 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,281,000 after buying an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

