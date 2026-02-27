Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPV. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.71. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $178.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 197.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

