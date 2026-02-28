Clare Market Investments LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Clare Market Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cencora alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $371.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $248.59 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.