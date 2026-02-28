Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
