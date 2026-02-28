Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.