JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after buying an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

