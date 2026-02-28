80,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,343,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.8% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $390.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

