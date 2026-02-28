Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
NYSE:PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.
Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International
Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on PM to $210 (from $190) and reiterated a Buy, citing rising contribution from the ZYN nicotine-pouch business — a clear catalyst for upside expectations. Argus Raises Philip Morris (PM) Outlook on Rising Contribution from Nicotine Pouches
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ZYN’s “explosive” growth as a driver of revenue diversification away from combustible cigarettes — supporting higher margin, pricing power, and longer-term organic growth. Philip Morris International (PM) Gained from Zyn’s Explosive Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive: articles note an average “Moderate Buy” / favorable analyst stance, which supports investor conviction on dividends and buybacks. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces (Altria vs. Philip Morris) discuss both companies’ smoke-free strategies and cost discipline — useful context but not an immediate price mover for PM alone. Altria vs. Philip Morris: Which Is the Smarter Play for Now? Altria vs. Philip Morris (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether PM is outperforming the Nasdaq — a broader-market comparison that may influence flow into/away from tobacco stocks but doesn’t change company fundamentals. Is Philip Morris Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares and CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares (mid-February), reducing their holdings — an immediate negative signal to some investors and a likely contributor to near-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC) CFO Form 4 (SEC) Emmanuel Babeau Sells 33,800 Shares
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.