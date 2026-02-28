Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.