Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $267,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 66.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 245.6% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.2% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Texas Capital raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $26.40 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Positive Sentiment: Arkansas sportsbook license approved — DraftKings secured licensure from the Arkansas Racing Commission to operate its online sportsbook on behalf of Southland Casino Hotel, opening access to ~2 million additional adults and enabling a pending launch once final approvals clear. DraftKings Secures License in Arkansas

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 350,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,285.15. This represents a 39.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,005,000. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,822 shares of company stock worth $3,638,895. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

